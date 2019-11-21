Mansfield police urgently searching for missing pregnant woman and her boyfriend

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Mansfield couple who vanished over the past week.
Kyla Hayton, who is five months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, 28, were last seen on Nov. 16.
According to police, they dropped off Kyla’s daughter in Columbus that day.
Family members said the couple was travelling to Dayton and expected to return to Columbus on Nov. 17 to pick up the little girl, but they never showed.
Burkhart was declared missing on Nov. 18 by Ashland Police, shortly after Hayton, 20, was reported missing to Mansfield Police.
Mansfield detectives are leading the investigation into both disappearances, and according to family, the couple could be somewhere in central of southern Ohio.
Police say the car the couple was likely using was found in Dayton.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agencies, or Mansfield Police at 419-755-9724.
