Marlboro police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl

Megan Montgomery (Source: Marlboro police)
By Julia Tullos | November 21, 2019 at 1:28 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:28 PM

MARLBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing Stark County girl missing since Wednesday evening.

Marlboro police said Megan Montgomery was last seen around 10 p.m.

Marlboro police officers, Marlboro firefighters, Hartville police, Stark County Sheriff deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the Patrol Air Unit searched for Montgomery Thursday morning.

Montgomery has hazel eyes, brownish blond hair, weighs 100 pounds and is about 5′2″.

If you have any information, please call Marlboro police at 330-935-2830.

