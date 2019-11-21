Marlboro police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl

MARLBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing Stark County girl missing since Wednesday evening.
Marlboro police said Megan Montgomery was last seen around 10 p.m.
Marlboro police officers, Marlboro firefighters, Hartville police, Stark County Sheriff deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the Patrol Air Unit searched for Montgomery Thursday morning.
Montgomery has hazel eyes, brownish blond hair, weighs 100 pounds and is about 5′2″.
If you have any information, please call Marlboro police at 330-935-2830.
