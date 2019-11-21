Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional rain showers tonight, turning cold and windy tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Thursday to you! Scattered, occasional showers are on the docket for tonight. Take the umbrella along if you have plans.
Rain will come to an end by morning.
Temperature-wise, it’s been quite mild today compared to recent days. Temperatures will continue to warm through the 50s this evening before crashing into the low 40s by dawn. We will actually fall a little during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Wind will be an issue tomorrow. Winds will be gusting upwards of 30 mph. So, wind chills will be down in the low 30s all day. Brr!
Winds will back off Friday night.
After tomorrow, our attention will really turn toward the weekend forecast. We’re anticipating the arrival of rain on Saturday afternoon. Rain may mix with snow on Saturday night. Rain will change to snow very late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Light accumulation will be possible.
