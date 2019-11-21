Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures above 50 degrees this afternoon and windy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are monitoring the next system, and associated cold front, well west of us this morning. The cold front will track through later tonight. Warmer air building in will allow temperatures to rise above 50 degrees this afternoon. The wind will really pick up as the morning wears on. I’m forecasting a south wind of 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times. The temperatures will continue to rise tonight until the front crosses. There will not be much rain with this system. I have a few late afternoon showers around and then scattered light showers tonight. It will remain windy tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by morning as colder air rushes in behind the front.