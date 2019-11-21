Notorious armed robbers get 33 years each after Cleveland crime spree

“When you point guns at the heads of robbery victims and threaten them with imminent violence, not just once, not just twice, but three and four times, then you can expect to go to jail for a long time,” said United States Attorney Justin Herdman in a prepared statement. “Let this sentence send the message to those who would seek to prey upon our neighbors – we will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will be in prison for many years.”