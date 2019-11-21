Notorious armed robbers get 33 years each after Cleveland crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men were each sentenced this week to more than 33 years in federal prison after they were found guilty of committing numerous armed robberies at MetroPCS stores throughout Cleveland.
According to court documents, Shawn Ford, 20, and Charles Rogers, 24, both of Cleveland, held up four stores on the city’s East and West Sides in 2018.
During one of the robberies, Ford and Rogers ripped a handicapped victim to the ground, and pressed a gun with an extended magazine against a clerk’s head.
And during their final heist on March 27, they exchanged gunfire with an off-duty police officer. The gunmen got away, but were later connected to the crime through the car they used in the robbery.
“When you point guns at the heads of robbery victims and threaten them with imminent violence, not just once, not just twice, but three and four times, then you can expect to go to jail for a long time,” said United States Attorney Justin Herdman in a prepared statement. “Let this sentence send the message to those who would seek to prey upon our neighbors – we will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will be in prison for many years.”
