OSU president announces retirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University announces that its President will retire in 2020.
Michael V. Drake, MD, who has served as president of The Ohio State University since June 2014, has announced that he will retire from the role next year.
Drake’s career in higher education spans four decades, including the last 15 as a university president or chancellor. He said the timing is right for Ohio State and his family.
“Ohio State is a very special place. Brenda and I are blessed to be part of the incredible Buckeye community,” said Drake. “The work being done at this university through teaching, learning, research, creative expression, community engagement, and leading-edge partnerships is unprecedented in our 150-year history.”
The university is expected to launch a national search for its next president.
Trustee Lewis Von Thaer will serve as chair of the search committee.
