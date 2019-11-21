Outside investigation requested in allegations of Portage County Jail inmate beatings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff David Doak has finally bent to pressure to have outside investigators review more than 20 allegations of mistreatment or abuse of inmates in his jail.
He has contacted the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association to appoint a panel to investigate.
“Deputies contacted me and insinuated that charges could be brought against me if I don’t recant my statement or if anything is false about it, and I just don’t feel comfortable,” is what Brandon Young had to say about what has happened since he was released and made an abuse allegation.
Young says he’s been followed, issued a jaywalking ticket and even offered lunch by a detective since complaining. He says he’s not changing his complaint because what he wrote is true.
19 News has also learned that detectives visited inmates at Lake Erie Correctional on Thursday.
Inmate Keith Threatt says they’re talking to complaining inmates including himself. He was asked if he felt they were trying to intimidate him.
“Yes, sir. Letting me know that I could get in trouble and it’s a federal offense. If you had lied? Yes, sir. Did you lie? No sir,” is a quote from his call to 19 News.
Amanda Griffiths was back at the Portage County Courthouse with Young filing more paperwork to find out what happened to her brother Larry Tawney when he says he was beaten at the Portage County Jail.
At the Portage County Jail on Thursday, 19 News finally got a disc that contained video. It shows an inmate with an item in a sock wacks Tawney in the head. The attacker is taken down by a guard. The injuries aren’t nearly as serious as those he was treated for later. He says he was beaten in his cell by guards.
Griffiths wonders about what appears to be jumps cuts in the video. She fears it may have been edited.
“You can definitely tell where they cut and pasted,” she noted.
She too says she was intimidated. When she picked up her video disc, there was paperwork attached that she hadn’t asked for. Several sheets listing her private information, including tickets, a CCW permit and other background.
“They’re trying to intimidate me. My records from all my time. All your speeding tickets or whatever? Yes.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.