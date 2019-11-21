Pittsburgh fans don’t find the humor in new Cleveland T-shirt that went viral in both cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -GV Art & Design’s T-shirts often go viral all over Cleveland because they’re unique and celebrate Cleveland sports.
The story of the new “Pittsburgh started it” shirt, referring to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph pulling on the Browns Myles Garrett’s helmet last Thursday night, went viral on Cleveland 19′s social media pages.
Some of the best comments from Browns fans were:
Several of the Pittsburgh media also picked up the story of the new T-shirt that also went viral.
As you might imagine, the way Steelers fans have reacted is quiet the opposite of the above Browns comments.
These are just a few of the hundreds of comments from WPXI’s Facebook page:
