Police looking for man who attacked woman leaving a Summit County Subway

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 24-year-old man attacked a woman leaving a Subway and stole her purse.
According to Akron police, this happened at the restaurant at 1686 W. Market St. on Sept. 25 around 8 p.m.
Police said William Wood arrived when the victim was ordering her food.
Wood then waited at the exit and when the woman left, he attacked her from behind and stole her purse, police said.
Wood ran from the area and remains on the loose.
Police have signed a warrant for robbery and are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490.
