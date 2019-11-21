Report: Decision on appeal for Myles Garrett’s suspension expected on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL is not expected to take long to make a decision on Myles Garrett’s suspension appeal, according to sports insider ProFootballTalk.com.
The final outcome could be decided as soon as Thursday, per the report.
The Cleveland Browns defensive end met with league officials on Wednesday to tell his side of the helmet attack altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
After a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday night matchup, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the the quarterback when he got back to his feet, hitting him in the head.
Garrett tried to compare his case to a 2013 incident involving Antonio Smith, who swung his helmet at Richie Incognito. Smith was suspended two preseason games and one regular season game for his actions.
The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely, with a minimum punishment lasting for the rest of the regular season and postseason.
Rudolph read a prepared statement on Wednesday, admitting that he lost his composure. He was not suspended for his role in the incident.
“I should have done a better job at keeping my cool in that situation,” Rudolph said.
Some fans and former Cleveland Browns players argue that Rudolph initiated the attack.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was also punished for his role in the brawl. He tried to appeal, but the NFL upheld his one-game suspension.
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh for a Dec. 1 rematch with the Steelers.
This story will be updated.
