Some Cuyahoga County neighborhoods looking to bring scooters to their community

By Alan Rodges
Updated: Nov. 21, 2019 at 5:48 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some northeast Ohio neighborhoods are coming together in an attempt to add e-bikes and e-scooters to their communities.

Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Euclid, and University Heights are communities all looking to add an e-bike and e-scooter share system to their neighborhoods.

A scooter-share program already launched in Cleveland for a six-month trial.

[Cleveland selects four companies to bring electric scooters back to the city]

These vehicles are allowed to be used throughout Cuyahoga County.

These communities are looking for feedback from its residents.

Those interested can share their feedback by taking a 10-question survey here.

The survey is meant to gather initial input on the priorities, considerations, and concerns as the listed cities start the dialogue on the possibility of having the vehicles in the communities.

