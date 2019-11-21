Thanksgiving table staples that could be toxic to your pets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traditional Thanksgiving food may be tasty for you, but not all dishes are suitable for your four-legged friends that may be joining you under the table.
According to pet medical insurance provider Trupanion, those table scraps and extra treats you give your pets to show how thankful you are for them can add up quickly.
Trupanion said that a 5 oz serving of dark turkey meat for a small dog can be the calorie equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a person.
All those extra calories won’t just cost them their health.
Trupanion data revealed that pet owners with overweight pets spend up to give times more in veterinary bills that pets owners whose pets are a healthy weight.
The most common claims Trupanion said they receive are for foreign body ingestion.
If your dog accidentally gets a hold of any cooked bones, which can cause choking or damage your pet’s digestive system if swallowed, you may be facing a $1,400 vet bill, according to Trupanion.
However, some people food may be safe to steal a table scrap or two.
Here are the guidelines provided by Trupanion on “turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pies, oh my!”
Turkey
“A small amount of lean, light meat is okay but make sure to keep the skin, fat, and any dark meat far from your furry friend. Most importantly, make sure that your dog does not get a hold of any cooked bones as they can cause choking or be ingested and damage to your pet’s digestive system.”
Stuffing
"Stuffing often contains onions, chives, garlic, and/or scallions. Those ingredients are toxic to pets so make sure to keep your furry friend far away from the stuffing! Plus, with the added butter, stuffing is likely a fatty treat that your pet does not need."
Mashed Potatoes
“Mashed Potatoes Bland mashed potatoes are okay. But as with stuffing, any mashed potatoes prepared with garlic, onions, scallions, or chives should definitely be kept away from pets as these foods are toxic to dogs and cats.”
Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie and Pecan Pie!
“It’s best not to purposely feed pie to your four-legged friend. Instead consider one of the many dog-friendly versions that gives your pup a taste of pumpkin pie without all of the sugary sweetness.”
