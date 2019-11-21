US Attorney General Barr visits Cleveland to discuss police affairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr is expected to visit a Cleveland Division of Police station on Thursday.
Barr, along with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, and local law enforcement officers will hold a roundtable discussion and current affairs.
The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Third District station.
President Donald Trump appointed Barr to be attorney general after Jeff Sessions resigned from the position. He was confirmed in February.
The Justice Department, under the attorney general’s oversight, issued a consent decree with the city of Cleveland in 2015 following reports of excessive use of force from officers in several occasions.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.