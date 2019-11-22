Akron man confesses to killing live-in girlfriend, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Akron man is in custody and accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend.
Akron police said Ricardo Marshall, 36, called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and said he found his 40-year-old girlfriend not breathing.
When officers and EMS arrived at the home in the 600 block of Chittenden Street, the victim was found on the first floor and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Marshall then confessed to killing her.
Marshall is now charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.
He is being held in the Summit County Jail.
Police said the couple lived in the Chittenden Street home with Marshall’s four children.
The children are now in the custody of Summit County Children Service’s.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim suffered from blunt force injuries.
Her name is not being released at this time.
