Church on Cleveland’s East side claims repairs made are not lasting as promised

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of an East side Cleveland church say it wants what they paid for: Their roof repaired.
After just a couple of years, the pastor says there are visible signs that the repair job is not adequate.
19 News went to see for themselves.
Pastor Richard Bunkley of the Freedom Christian Assembly Church in Collinwood: “We had a roof put on in May of 2017 and we’ve been having problems ever since.”
Bunkley believes he got ripped off when he had the church’s roof repaired.
“It was a flat roof that was put on. We paid over $11,000 for this roof to be put on. That’s a lot of money. A lot of money with a 10-year guarantee.”
“There’s another spot on our building. Seems like they’re coming up, one-by-one, because of the wind. This side. That’s clearly up. Water starting to seep in. We don’t need no water damage, ceiling damage.”
In the ceiling in the bible study class room, there is water damage.
“A year after we had the roof installed, some of the flashing started flashing up and we’ve been having rain getting inside the cracks, seeping into the carpets, the walls. The company, Lake Erie Roofing, did come out and do some repair work one time.”
Like Bunkley says, the company did some repairs, but apparently it didn’t work for long and now he says they’re hard to reach.
“We tried to call on many occasions. We get answering machines, no response call backs.”
19 News called the Lake Erie Roofing Company, just like Bunkley, also got an answering machine.
“So, I’m very upset. We’re throwing money into the wind and we want to get it rectified. We called and you’ve come out and we’re grateful, see what you can do to help us to solve this problem."
When the fine folks here at the Freedom Christian Assembly Church in Collinwood paid good money to have their roof repaired, they expected their money’s worth. 19 News wants to make sure that they are made whole. So, Lake Erie Roofing, do the right thing, fix the roof or give them their money back.
I9 News did get a phone call back from Lake Erie Roofing.
The owner, Jeffrey Norwood Sr., claims to have not received any phone calls from the church. But he says he will go out to the church on Saturday and take a look.
He did not promise any repairs, at least not yet.
We’ll let you know what happens.
