Cleveland filmmaker puts an interactive twist on the classic murder mystery film

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you good at solving mysteries? Here’s your chance to put your skills to use for a first-of-its-kind movie screening.
Cleveland filmmaker, Kevin Taylor features Cleveland's best and brightest for his new suspense drama, "North, South, East and Death."
An affluent man has been murdered, his personal and working relationships vary from suspicious to frenemies.
Detective Fairfax is on the job and determined to draw out the killer whether they come from the north, south, east or west, she will solve Bryce Coleman’s Death.
Taylor will show the film up to a point then let the audience decide who the killer is.
“I try to mix it up with new and different things and have an interactive relationship with the audience. I just wanted to try something that I’ve seen a take on at dinner theater in a film format,” said Taylor.
The special screening is sponsored by the Cleveland Black Film House and the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival.
The screening is this Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.
