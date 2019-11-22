Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 22

By Alan Rodges | November 22, 2019 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 7:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Commuter Cast: A downed utility line has completely closed down I-77 in Summit County, and temperatures are going to climb into 40 degrees.

A crash on I-77 north is causing major traffic delays to start on Friday morning.

The crash is on I-77 between I-277 and State Route 241 is closed in both directions because of a down utility line.

The detour for northbound traffic is State Route 241 to State Route 619 to Arlington Rd.

The detour for southbound traffic is I-277 to State Route 241.

A crash on I-77 N is causing major traffic delays in the Akron/Canton area

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

It is going to be a wet and chilly morning, but temperatures will just break 40 degrees.

