Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 22

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
A crash on I-77 north is causing major traffic delays to start on Friday morning.
The crash is on I-77 between I-277 and State Route 241 is closed in both directions because of a down utility line.
The detour for northbound traffic is State Route 241 to State Route 619 to Arlington Rd.
The detour for southbound traffic is I-277 to State Route 241.
It is going to be a wet and chilly morning, but temperatures will just break 40 degrees.
