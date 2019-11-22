Former Cleveland Brown who invented Nerf football dies at 80

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 1970 file photo, Minnesota Vikings Fred Cox (14) kicks a field goal from near the twenty-eight yard line on score three points in first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Fred Cox, the former Minnesota Vikings kicker who co-created the Nerf football, has died. He was 80. The Vikings announced Cox’s death Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/File) (Source: RAS)
By John Deike | November 21, 2019 at 8:12 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fred Cox -- who started as a running back for the Cleveland Browns, before becoming a star kicker for the Minnesota Vikings -- died at 80 on Thursday.

Many don’t know this, but it was Cox who co-created the Nerf football, which proved to be a best-seller for the toy company in the 1970s.

“The Vikings mourn the loss of Fred Cox, one of our proudest legends and a member of the 50 Greatest Vikings,” the team said Thursday in a statement. “A respected teammate and friend, Fred’s football career as the Vikings all-time leading scorer set the stage for a life where he went on to achieve great things in business and in his community. Fred’s positive energy, strength in his faith and passion for life will be missed.”

