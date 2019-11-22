Former Cleveland Brown who invented Nerf football dies at 80

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fred Cox -- who started as a running back for the Cleveland Browns, before becoming a star kicker for the Minnesota Vikings -- died at 80 on Thursday.
Many don’t know this, but it was Cox who co-created the Nerf football, which proved to be a best-seller for the toy company in the 1970s.
“The Vikings mourn the loss of Fred Cox, one of our proudest legends and a member of the 50 Greatest Vikings,” the team said Thursday in a statement. “A respected teammate and friend, Fred’s football career as the Vikings all-time leading scorer set the stage for a life where he went on to achieve great things in business and in his community. Fred’s positive energy, strength in his faith and passion for life will be missed.”
