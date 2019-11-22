Garrett thanks Dawg Pound for support after suspension is upheld

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Garrett is in New York for an appeals hearing to try to get the NFL to reduce an indefinite suspension that has temporarily ended Garrett’s season and tarnished his career. Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for violently striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Source: Seth Wenig)
By Alan Rodges | November 22, 2019 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 5:12 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is thankful for all the support from the Cleveland Browns organization after General Manager John Dorsey released a statement saying the team will stick by Garrett.

Garrett’s suspension from the NFL was upheld after he lost his appeal on Thursday afternoon.

Garrett took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the organization.

The Browns’ defensive end will now begin serving an indefinite suspension after a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday night matchup, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the quarterback when he got back to his feet, hitting him in the head.

Garrett met with league officials on Wednesday to tell his side of the altercation with Rudolph. In that meeting, Garrett said Rudolph used a racial slur during the on-field brawl.

Garrett issued a statement Thursday about the meeting with the NFL:

Garrett also tried to compare his case to a 2013 incident involving Antonio Smith, who swung his helmet at Richie Incognito. Smith was suspended two preseason games and one regular season game for his actions.

The exact duration of Garrett’s suspension is not known at this time. He will be out at least six games, making it one of the longest suspensions for an on-field incident in NFL history.

By keeping the punishment “indefinite,” Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement into the NFL at some point next season.

Garrett will not be able to take part in any Cleveland Browns football activities or be at the organization’s facilities while the indefinite suspension is in effect.

