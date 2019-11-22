Garrett thanks Dawg Pound for support after suspension is upheld

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Garrett is in New York for an appeals hearing to try to get the NFL to reduce an indefinite suspension that has temporarily ended Garrett’s season and tarnished his career. Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for violently striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Source: Seth Wenig)