Giving up smoking even after a heart attack or stroke can add years to your life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many long time smokers believe that, since they have been smoking for years, that there is not an actual health benefit to quitting, but a study recently published in the American Heart Journal tells a different story.
According to the study there is a substantial reduction of risk of a secondary stroke or cardiac event if you quit smoking after suffering a serious health crisis.
Cleveland Clinic Dr. Humberto Choi, did not participate in the study but is encouraged by the results.
“They actually had a lower chance of having another heart attack or another stroke, and they actually lived about five years longer compared to the people who continued to smoke,” Choi said.
The test results also showed that those who quit smoking, after a heart attack or stroke, lived on average 10 more years without another heart attack or stroke.
And giving up the habit Dr. Choi said is the best medicine for improved health after a heart attack or stroke, better, even, than any medications you can take to reduce risk.
The study also shows your age is of no consequence, quitting at any age, even with previous health issues will add years to your life.
“It’s never too late even when you’ve already had some of the consequences from smoking like having a heart attack or stroke, you still have a chance to improve your health by quitting,” Dr Choi said.
Dr. Choi added that quitting smoking will immediately lower your blood pressure and has more health benefits than any medicine you may be taking to lower your risk.
