’I’ll take Holzhauer for $1,000, Alex.’ Yes, you can bet on Jeopardy!’s GOAT tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In January, Jeopardy! is going prime time with a tournament to see who is the greatest of all time (GOAT), once and for all.
The three champions, who’ve accumulated the most winnings ever, will go head-to-head in a multi-night tournament until one of them wins three matches.
Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will take the stage Jan. 7, and it should come as no surprise you will be able to place bets on who you think will win.
“This prime time competition has the potential to be a pretty significant betting event,” according to Dave Mason, brand manager of BetOnline’s Sportsbook, the largest online betting site in the world.
Mason said there was a ton of interest online and from customers when Holzhauer was making his record run earlier this year.
“The TV ratings were huge and topping many prime time shows," Mason said.
The opening odds had Holzhauer as a heavy favorite.
Winner Of Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament (BetOnline odds):
James Holzhauer -200 (1/2)
Brad Rutter +175 (7/4)
Ken Jennings +225 (9/4)
For non-gamblers it means you need to bet $200 on Holzhauer to win $100.
A $100 bet on Rutter wins you $175, and a $100 bet on Jennings wins $225.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.