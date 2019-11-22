Lake County jury to decide if man was mentally unstable or suicidal in fatal crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments were made Friday in the Lake County case.
Michael Davis is on trial for murder after a July 4, 2017 crash on Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.
Greg Morawski, 26, was killed and his fiancee was seriously injured.
Prosecutors argue Davis tried to commit suicide and the crash was his third suicide attempt that day.
“That’s why he did this. He wanted the result of death. He did this because he knew that was likely to occur when you ram your car 68 miles per hour head-on into an oncoming vehicle,” prosecutors said.
Davis’ attorneys said the man is mentally unstable and he was hearing voices that told him to accelerate and turn left.
“He was saying, ‘Yeah, I was hearing things. I thought the world was going to stop. I heard a siren. It sounded like I was on a military base. The appliances, my microwave, my stereo, my TV, they were making sounds. They were talking to me,'” defense attorneys said.
The jury will have to decide if Davis is guilty or if he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.
If he is found guilty, he would face life behind bars with the possibility of parole after 15 years.
19 News will update when a verdict is reached.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.