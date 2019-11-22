Lorain County 911 emergency system down

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County 911 system is currently down.
For those who have emergencies, authorities are asking residents to use seven-digit emergency numbers to contact police, fire, or emergency medical services.
The Amherst Ohio Fire Department is asking those who need assistance to call the police at 440-988-2625.
Some other Lorain County first responders are taking to social media to help residents find the numbers they need for assistance.
