Lorain County 911 emergency system down
By Alan Rodges | November 22, 2019 at 5:26 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:17 AM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County 911 system is currently down.

For those who have emergencies, authorities are asking residents to use seven-digit emergency numbers to contact police, fire, or emergency medical services.

The Amherst Ohio Fire Department is asking those who need assistance to call the police at 440-988-2625.

Some other Lorain County first responders are taking to social media to help residents find the numbers they need for assistance.

Lorain County: The 9-1-1 system is currently not able to receive calls. Use 7 digit emergency numbers to contact police, fire, or ambulance. 440 965 4801

Posted by Florence Twp Fire Dept on Friday, November 22, 2019

Lorain County: The 9-1-1 system is currently not able to receive calls. Use 7 digit emergency numbers to contact police, fire, or ambulance.

Posted by Grafton Village Fire Department, Ohio. on Friday, November 22, 2019

Lorain County 9-1-1 lines are down. For Avon Lake call 440-933-4567 for emergencies. For any other locations in Lorain County call 440-822-0135 or 440-822-6137.

Posted by Avon Lake Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

