Man fires shots after argument over parking spot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man after he threatened a group of people over a parking spot at an Akron apartment building.
According to police, 58-year-old Reginald Rubin threatened three people after an argument over a parking spot.
Akron police were called to the 400 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. for a dispute over a parking spot.
Witnesses told police that Rubin came out of his apartment with a knife and confronted the group of people over the spot.
The victims then fled back inside of their apartment to get away from Rubin.
Police say that Rubin then fired his rifle into an exterior wall of his apartment.
The bullet lodged into the exterior wall but did not penetrate the victim’s apartment.
Authorities say that they were able to arrest Rubin without any problems, and they confiscated his rifle from him, which was in plain view.
Rubin was arrested and charged.
