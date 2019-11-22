Maple Heights youth football team competing for a national championship

By Randy Buffington | November 22, 2019 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 5:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In just a few weeks the Maple Heights Saints will be competing for a national championship.

The group of 9-year-olds haven’t lost a game in 2 years.

“They don’t know what losing feels like,” Coordinator John Watts said smiling.

The squad recently defeated the Southfield Falcons to win the AYF Midwest Regional Championship in Chicago.

The Saints will travel to Kissimmee, Florida to play for the AYF National Championship Dec. 7- Dec. 15.

