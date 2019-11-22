Navy vet says explosion destroyed his basement and left his Sandusky home unsafe

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says an explosion ruined his basement.
The homeowner has been trying to get the problem fixed for three months now.
Jeff Csanyi worked around loud noises for years as a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Navy.
“I was doing Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm,” he said.
But, the noise that came from his own basement this summer was terrifying.
“It blew up like a shotgun blowing off down here,” he said. “I mean it was a loud bang.”
He woke up in the middle of the night to find the basement floor in his Sandusky home, filling with water and cracking apart. Then, the top of a support pole began to bend from the pressure.
“When that blew up it heaved the floor up,” he said.
He immediately got his family out of the house that he says is still unsafe for them to be in.
“I don’t understand why the insurance company is saying, ‘we can’t pay for anything,’” he said.
He says the insurance company told him the damage was the result of water damage.
The adjuster told him his septic tank is too close to the house and his gutters are too short.
He doesn’t think that is the case, so he hired his own structural engineer.
“He didn’t agree with none of that,” Csanyi said. “He basically said that this was a sudden explosion, from what, he can’t really determine.”
Csanyi believes it stemmed from a rock quarry up the road.
“Every time the quarry blasts, our house shakes like a mini earthquake,” he said.
The company that runs the quarry says it sent engineers out to assess the damage.
Rolland Krueger with the Hanson Aggragates gave 19 News the following statement:
“We have visited the site and reviewed this matter with the homeowner and we are confident that our quarry operations are not the cause of the homeowner’s basement/foundation issues. Blasting at the quarry is strictly regulated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and these regulations are designed to ensure the safety of our employees and residents and to prevent any damage to nearby structures.”
“Somehow, we just need some help,” Csanyi said.
Finding it keeps the father of four up at night.
“I try not to let them know how much it bothers me, that I’m trying to keep my family safe, and I don’t know how long I can keep them safe in this house,” he said.
That’s why he called 19 News.
“I’m hoping that maybe this will put pressure on the quarry or insurance, but we need somebody to help us,” he said.
As Krueger said, the state regulates the blasting done at rock quarries.
We reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Thursday evening. It was after business hours, so we’ll let you know if and when they respond.
