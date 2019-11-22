North Canton school bus driver accused of sending inappropriate content to a student back in court

He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Source: Stark County Jail)
By Alan Rodges | November 22, 2019 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:30 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton school bus driver accused of sending inappropriate content to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student is expected to face a judge again on Friday afternoon.

Robert Hohman, 41, was arrested by North Canton police on Friday, Oct. 25.

Hohman will be in Canton Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Friday.

In October, Hohman pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Hohman’s bond was set at $250,000.

Police say Hohman sent inappropriate content to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student in October.

