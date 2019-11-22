North Canton school bus driver accused of sending inappropriate content to a student back in court

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton school bus driver accused of sending inappropriate content to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student is expected to face a judge again on Friday afternoon.
Robert Hohman, 41, was arrested by North Canton police on Friday, Oct. 25.
Hohman will be in Canton Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Friday.
In October, Hohman pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Hohman’s bond was set at $250,000.
Police say Hohman sent inappropriate content to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student in October.
