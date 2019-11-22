Northeast Ohio Weather: Blustery; steady temperatures around 40 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cold front rolled through very early this morning. Any lake effect rain/sleet that developed early this morning will be ending as drier air builds in at the middle levels of the atmosphere. I’m calling for widespread clouds to hang around most of the day, especially east of a Sandusky to Mansfield line. The wind will remain off of the lake and that should support the moisture for a mostly cloudy sky today. It remains blustery with a northwest to west wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are going nowhere today. I’m basically keeping it steady around the 40 degree mark. The wind will make it feel colder. Dry air continues to filter in tonight. This will clear out the clouds everywhere this evening. A chilly night as we fall into the 20′s overnight.