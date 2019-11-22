Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly Friday night, wintry mix Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Friday to you! I hope that you’ve had a wonderful week. We haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine this week, but I am optimistic that we will see a little more next week.
For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Winds will be backing off, as well. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s by morning.
We’ll wake up on Saturday morning to a few peeks of sunshine. Clouds will thicken as the morning goes on. A light rain will be moving in during the mid to late afternoon hours. Rain may mix with snow from time to time. The wintry mix will linger into Saturday night. We will be dry by Sunday morning.
In the meantime, any accumulation will be light, if anything. Area-wide, we’re looking at a trace to 1/2 inch of snowfall accumulation. The higher end of that range will be south of the Cleveland metro area.
In the wake of the wintry mix, expect a chilly Sunday. Highs will only climb into the low 40s.
