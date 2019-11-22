Ohio’s gas price forecast leading into Thanksgiving week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thanksgiving means thousands will be piling into the car and taking a hefty trip to be with friends and family.
Keeping an eye on gas prices could help from spending an arm and a leg on that trip.
The current average in the U.S. for a gallon of gas is around $2.62, and even lower in Ohio at about $2.49.
Experts with GasBuddy.com are expecting those prices to rise, especially for us in Ohio.
“Wholesale gas prices are up $.10/gallon in the last two days even as Ohio’s average has fallen $.11/gallon in the last week,” according Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Look for prices to rise to $2.65-$2.69 next week before Thanksgiving.”
Many people think gas stations will jack up the prices to gouge, simply because they know more people are traveling
DeHaan said that’s not the case.
In fact some stations, trying to remain aggressive and competitive with nearby stations, will sometimes sell gas for less than it costs them.
The strategy is they may take a bit of a loss on the gas they sell, hoping they can pull you into their stores to buy other products.
“In Ohio’s case where pricing is aggressive if a station is close to offering a price under their replacement cost they’ll want to adjust before the onslaught of motorists fill up so they don’t lose their shirts by selling to many under their cost, but beyond that competition generally doesn’t allow for meritless price increases,” DeHaan said.
As for the best time to buy gas before your tip next week?
“I’d guess based on math now, a price hike soon, I may wait until next Monday or Tuesday, but if you find a good price now, don’t hold back,” DeHaan advised.
