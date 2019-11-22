Orion Artemis 1 spacecraft to arrive via the 'Super Guppy’ for simulated space testing in northern Ohio

File photo: A fit check of the Orion Crew and Service Module Horizontal Transporter with NASA's Super Guppy aircraft is underway March 13, 2019, at NASA Kennedy Space Centers Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida, operated by Space Florida. (Source: NASA/Kim Shiflett)
By Chris Anderson | November 22, 2019 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 2:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spacecraft will soon be landing in Ohio for environmental testing at Sandusky’s NASA lab.

The Orion Artemis 1 spacecraft will land at Mansfield Lahm Airport aboard the “Super Guppy” on Nov. 24 before being transported on a 135-foot truck to NASA’s Plum Brook Station.

Once at the NASA lab in Sandusky, the spacecraft will undergo simulated environmental testing ahead of the Artemis 1 mission.

“The tests will confirm the spacecraft’s systems perform as designed, while ensuring safe operation for the crew during future Artemis missions – both on the ground and inflight,” said project manager Nicole Smith.

“We like to say, ‘We test like we fly,’ and that is exactly what we are going to accomplish during the upcoming Artemis 1 environmental test,” Smith added.

If the Artemis 1 passes all environmental tests, it will be shipped to Kennedy Space Center in Florida for future space flights to the moon and Mars.

