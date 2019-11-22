Police: one dead and one arrested at Akron home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police tell 19 News that one person is dead and one person is arrested after an incident at an Akron home.
Neighbors tell us a mother of three children was killed, and a man was taken away in handcuffs overnight on Chittenden Street in Akron not far from the Church’s Chicken on South Arlington Street.
A 19 News crew saw crime scene investigators looking over the house.
Neighbors tell us the victim was a beautiful woman with a beautiful family.
Police are still investigating the incident.
19 News is working on getting more details from the police and will provide updates as soon as more information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.