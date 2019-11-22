Report: Kasich could soon become next OSU president; speculation circulating on whether school will consider Tressel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State University officials may want former Gov. John Kasich to become the school’s next president, according to WCMH.
Kasich’s team informed Columbus news outlets that the offer was speculative, but sources say the school is pursuing the 2016 presidential candidate.
However, there has been vocal support for current YSU president and former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel to take the helm.
John Geletka, Tressel’s former agent, said, “There’s no doubt in my mind he’d be a great candidate,” according to WFMJ,
The news and reports began circulating one day after OSU President Michael Drake surprised the campus with an announcement that he would be retiring.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.