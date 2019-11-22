Shooting victim uses teen brother’s identity, arrested for lying to Elyria detectives

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man who was shot and questioned by Elyria police is now under arrested for claiming to be his teen brother.
Detectives arrived to University Hospital’s Elyria campus after receiving reports of a boy being treated for a gunshot wound, according to police.
The subject identified himself as a 16-year-old from Cleveland and told officers that he was shot on Middle Avenue.
After further questioning, detectives learned that the shooting victim was 19-year-old Shontez Stubbs and he was shot in Lorain instead of Elyria.
Stubbs admitted to police that he was using his teen brother’s identity.
According to Elyria police, Stubbs was released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon and taken into custody for misdemeanor falsification and felonious identity theft.
Records from the Lorain County Jail show that Stubbs was arrested multiple times within the past two years on charges that include obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, and domestic violence.
Arraignment for Stubbs was scheduled for Friday morning.
