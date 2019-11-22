Two crashes cause I-77 to close both ways in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two crashes on I-77 have closed all southbound and northbound lanes in Summit County, causing the road to be closed for several hours.
A driver hit a utility pole, which caused I-77 southbound at Rt. 224 to close in Summit County.
The crash happened on I-77 at Arlington Rd. in the city of Green around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
According to the Summit County Sheriffs Office, the car went off the side of I-77 and struck a pole that was supporting power lines.
Police say that there are parts of Arlington Rd. that are without power because of the downed power lines.
The driver of the car was identified as a 27-year old Canton woman.
According to police, the driver’s dog was the passenger in her vehicle.
The woman did receive minor injuries, but her dog was not injured in the crash.
The crash on I-77 northbound at Massillon Rd. is also causing massive delays on the interstate.
The crash at Massillon Rd. is involving a semi-truck, but police have not released the details surrounding that accident.
Police say that I-77 will be closed for several hours due to the accidents.
The detour for northbound traffic is State Route 241 to State Route 619 to Arlington Rd.
The detour for southbound traffic is I-277 to State Route 241.
