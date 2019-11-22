Video from Portage County Jail requested after beating allegations appears to have gaps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the very start it has been difficult to get any answers from Portage County Sheriff David Doak about beating allegations at his jail. A recent interview proved no different.
Paul Orlousky: Have there been suspensions recently?
Doak: Three I understand.
Orlousky: Suspensions meaning?
Doak: Discipline. Relating to the jail?
Orlousky: Yes, guards.
Doak: Not that I am aware of.
Finally on Thursday 19 News got video from cameras inside the jail. And there are questions. The video is jumpy and appears to have gaps.
In one instance an inmate comes down the stairs and quickly disappears from frame.
On the disc we were provided the time of day jumps as well, appearing as if some video has been cut out. There are many similar incidents.
In some cases an inmate simply is seen one place, and then another across the room. In others longer segments appear to have been cut out.
We were provided only one camera view of the general population area. Cameras in other areas like the booking room, or hallways have no similar video jump cuts.
“Get me out of here. It’s only getting worse. This county is against me,” inmate Larry Tawney said in the transcript of a frantic call home immediately after he was attacked by another inmate. He later claimed he was beaten by guards, and provided 19 News with medical records of the stitches he got.
It has been more than a week since 19 News visited the office of County Prosecutor Vic Vigluicci. We haven’t heard anything back as to why he’s not entering this and starting an investigation.
Along with the video Doak was a press release saying he asked the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association to conduct an investigation.
Executive Director Robert Cornwell told 19 News the group does eight to 10 such investigations a year using two detective teams.
None will be taken from any county that abuts Portage County.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.