Cincinnati-area daycare provider of 9 children found passed out more than 4 times legal limit, court docs say

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who ran an illegal daycare service for several children out of her Wyoming home was found passed out with a blood alcohol content of .328 percent, according to court records.
Julie Groteke, 42, was booked into Hamilton County Jail Thursday night on nine counts of child endangering, jail records show.
Her bond was set at $45,000 on Friday.
The incident occurred, according to a police affidavit, on Oct. 24 in the 3000 block of Springfield Pike.
Police were called to the home by a woman whose granddaughter was within the home. She told police she went into the home after hearing a child crying inside and found Groteke ‘passed out on the couch.’
“She’s breathing,” the woman told police, “but we can’t wake her up.”
At the house, police encountered the scene as the woman had, finding Groteke unconscious on the couch in the family room, according to the affidavit.
Police say they saw about nine children, not including Groteke’s biological children, in and around the home.
Groteke, the grandmother says, was the only adult there to care for the children.
When police found her, her BAC was reportedly more than four times the legal driving limit for adults of .08 percent.
For context, alcohol.org says BACs between 0.30 and 0.39 percent can cause unconsciousness, loss of understanding, severe increases in heart rate, irregular breathing, and loss of bladder control. BAC 0.40 and over creates a coma risk and can cause sudden death.
Groteke was taken to Bethesda North Hospital in an ambulance.
Hamilton County JFS tells FOX19 NOW she did not have a license to run a daycare and was running one illegally.
They say they have opened an investigation into what was happening at the house.
In court, Groteke was told she is not allowed to have any contact with children that are not hers as court proceedings continue.
She will be back in court Dec. 11.
