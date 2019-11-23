Foster mom says school resource officers used excessive force while restraining child, Akron police are reviewing the case (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police say they are reviewing a case after school resource officers used force to arrest a teen at Butchel Community Learning Center.
The teen’s foster mom, Glenda Brown, isn’t proud of the way he acted, but she’s even more disappointed in the way the adults handled the situation.
Video posted to Facebook shows school resource officers take down a student they say was being extremely disruptive.
“This should not happen to a 17-year-old child, or any person. I think the police can restrain a person, but that was far beyond that,” she said.
Police say the teen was cursing at his teacher and a security officer when they walked into the classroom.
They asked him to leave the room, but he refused while threatening to hit the officers if they touched him.
“I told him, ‘When they asked you to exit the classroom, you should have.’ I’m not condoning his actions, but I am really appalled at the actions of the Akron Police Department.”
After the student apparently swats the officers away from him, you can see the first officer begins to restrain him. Then, the second officer comes in swinging.
“You can clearly see on the video that they were punching him, the one police officer,” Brown said.
In the police report, officers say the teen was trying to spit in their faces.
He told us though, that he was coughing because he couldn’t breathe.
“He’s still very sore,” Brown said. “He has some crutches, because he could barely walk when I went to pick him up.”
Brown is defending the child, even though she says he only came to live with her about a month and a half ago.
“Not like I really knew him, he’s just a child. He needs someone to advocate for him,” She said.
Akron police say the officers involved were not wearing body cameras.
The department is reviewing this case like it does all cases involving the use of force.
As of now, the officers are still on the job.
“I don’t think he should be fired, but reprimanded and retrained, before this happens again to somebody," Brown said.
