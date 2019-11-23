Garfield Heights police arrest woman who claims she fatally stabbed 48-year-old man in ‘self-defense’

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old woman claimed she fatally stabbed a man she had a previous relationship with in “self-defense," according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.
Police identified the man as 48-year-old Ben Cooper of Cleveland.
The report said police and fire crews responded to a home in the 13300 block of Alvin Avenue just before midnight.
Officers found the man with a stab wound to the chest and began to deliver first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police.
Police said the man was transported to Marymount Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The report said officers arrested the woman, but released her after a preliminary investigation as investigators attempt to verify her self-defense claims.
