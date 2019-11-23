Massillon Tigers football player arrested for assaulting 58-year-old Akron man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A senior Massillon Tigers football player was arrested for felonious assault on Thursday and released on just in time to play in his team’s victory against Archbishop Hoban in the Division II Region 5 championship game on Friday, according to Akron Police report and Massillon athletics.
Police said the 17-year-old boy ran to a 58-year-old man who was riding his bike in the Popeye’s parking lot on 620 N. Howard St. in Akron on Aug. 4.
The boy then punched the victim in the back of his head and knocked him unconscious, according to police.
The report said the man fell off his bicycle and struck the pavement, causing him to suffer a skull fracture and brain bleed.
Police said the man was hospitalized for over a month, and still suffers from the brain injury.
According to police, video caught the boy running in the area before and after the assault.
The motive for the assault is unknown at this time.
The Akron Police report said the Massillon Washington High School senior was arrested at his Massillon home at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
However, the teen was released in time to play in the Division II Region 5 championship game on Friday where the Tigers beat the Knights 17-14.
It is unknown at this time if the coaches knew of the arrest prior to the game.
19 News reached out to Massillon City School District officials for a statement.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.