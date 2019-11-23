Missing Mansfield couple update: body found in vacant Dayton house identified as boyfriend’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The case involving a missing Mansfield couple has took a tragic turn for the worse this weekend.
One body was found Friday evening inside a vacant house in Dayton at the corner of Wildwood Avenue and West Stewart Street, according to WHIO-TV.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told 19 News that the body was that of 28-year-old Todd Burkhart.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Burkart’s 20-year-old girlfriend Kyla Hayton is still missing.
Hayton, who is five months pregnant, and Burkhart were last seen on Nov. 16.
Dayton police said belongings of the missing couple were found in the area, including behind the house in a wooded area.
According to police, they dropped off Kyla’s daughter in Columbus that day.
Family members said the couple was travelling to Dayton and expected to return to Columbus on Nov. 17 to pick up the little girl, but they never showed.
Burkhart was declared missing on Nov. 18 by Ashland Police, shortly after Hayton was reported missing to Mansfield Police.
Police say the car the couple was likely using was found in Dayton.
