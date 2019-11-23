Northeast Ohio: Rain changes to snow on Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Any glimpses of sunshine that we see this morning will be replaced by clouds and rain showers that develop (mainly south) this afternoon as high head for the mid 40s.
Tonight, the rain changes to snow that will accumulate to an inch or less as lows retreat into the lower 30s.
Sunday will begin with clouds and a few leftover flurries (again south) but by afternoon, under partly sunny skies highs will top in the lower 40s.
Monday arrives with more clouds than sun and highs in the low 50s.
The next rain event will be on Wednesday but by Thanksgiving we’ll be dry with highs in the low to mid 40s.
