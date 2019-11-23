Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain expected to transition into snow later tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain continues to push in from the south and west heading into tonight. As temperatures continue to drop tonight we'll see this rain transition to snow, with little accumulation expected. Best bet of seeing snow sticking will be west of 71.
Dry air eventually wins late tonight allowing for the rain/snow to taper off before morning.
We don't shake the cloud cover starting the day Sunday, with a little bit of sunshine expected in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds out of the SW 10-15 MPH during the Browns game.
It will be a dry, quiet, and warmer start to the week. Monday and Tuesday highs climb into the middle 50s.
Our next system arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday, looking to be all rain as temperatures continue on a warming trend. Winds look to pick up on Wednesday, gusting to near 40 MPH.
Turkey day looks dry and colder, highs near 40.
