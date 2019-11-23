Westlake robber shows his face during KeyBank holdup; FBI investigating

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fifteen minutes before closing, a man walked into a Westlake KeyBank and handed the teller a note demanding money.
However, the man who robbed the bank -- located at 1411 Columbia Road -- committed a critical error: he showed his face during the holdup.
No weapon was seen, and no one was injured, according to the Cleveland FBI, which is handling the investigation.
The man took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left on foot in an unknown direction.
If you recognize the robber, call the FBI at 216-522-1400, or the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.
