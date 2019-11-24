Boil advisory issued in Mansfield due to a water main repair

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mansfield has issued a boil advisory as they are doing a water main repair.
The affected areas include: Emerald Avenue, Ruby Avenue, Agate Avenue, Topaz Avenue, Gem Avenue, Pearl Avenue, Opal Drive, Beryl Avenue, Jade Avenue, Jennings Avenue, Grandridge Avenue, Gruber Avenue, Davidson Street, Oak Street from Davidson Street to Illinois Avenue, State Route 39 from Mount Zion Road to 1451 State Route 39. South Illinois Avenue from Oak Street to Hickory Lane. Ashland Road from Grace Street to 1060 Ashland Road DBA Krogers.
A boil advisory means that it is suggested that all consumed water must be brought to a boil for a full three minutes prior to consumption.
This is a precautionary measure until samples can be tested to confirm the purity of the water.
A notice will be issued when the testing is over.
Residents with any questions or concerns can contact the Water Repair Dept. during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (419) 755-9806.
