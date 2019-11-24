Browns fans make a game of hitting Mason Rudolph piñata with Steelers helmet in Muni Lot

"I am sure that Myles presented himself professionally like he has done ever since the moment it happened afterwards,' Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said during comments on Thursday. "He has been nothing but professional in his responses. I can’t really comment on the arbitrator’s decision. We will respect his decision on whatever he decides, and I know Myles presented himself professionally to the arbitrator and the hearing. I stand by Myles, and that is not going to waver.”