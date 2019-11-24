Cleveland Browns dominate Miami Dolphins 41-24, behind big game from Jarvis Landry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns were all smiles after knocking off the Miami Dolphins in a decisive victory.
The story of the day was Jarvis Landry who was out for vengeance against his former team.
He finished with 10 receptions, 148 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.
Landry and Beckham were celebrating big plays all game with the packed crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.
With this win the Browns now have a record of 5-6.
They’re 2-0 in the AFC North and hope to remain undefeated against the rival Steelers next week.
The game is set for Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
