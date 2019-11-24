Cleveland Browns dominate Miami Dolphins 41-24, behind big game from Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry scores a 7-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | November 24, 2019 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns were all smiles after knocking off the Miami Dolphins in a decisive victory.

Final score: 41-24

The story of the day was Jarvis Landry who was out for vengeance against his former team.

He finished with 10 receptions, 148 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

Landry and Beckham were celebrating big plays all game with the packed crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With this win the Browns now have a record of 5-6.

They’re 2-0 in the AFC North and hope to remain undefeated against the rival Steelers next week.

The game is set for Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

