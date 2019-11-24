Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam shows support for Myles Garrett by sporting his jersey number

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the first of an indefinite number of Browns games Myles Garrett won’t be able to play in, but his presence was still felt in Cleveland as his team took on the Miami Dolphins.
While he wasn’t in FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam was... and she had a message of support for the defensive end.
Haslam wore a winter hat bearing a large orange “95” that would be virtually impossible to miss.
In case you already forgot, 95 is Garrett’s jersey number.
After a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday Night Football game, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the the quarterback when he got back to his feet and hit his head.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft also claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur towards him before the helmet strike.
The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely and upheld the punishment that will now last for the rest of the regular season and playoffs if the Browns advance.
The exact duration of Garrett’s suspension is not known at this time. He will be out at least six games, making it one of the longest suspensions for an on-field incident in NFL history.
By keeping the punishment “indefinite,” Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement into the NFL at some point next season.
Garrett will not be able to take part in any Cleveland Browns football activities or be at the organization’s facilities while the indefinite suspension is in effect.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.