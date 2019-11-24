Cleveland Browns take the field for first time since infamous Thursday Night Football brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns made national headlines throughout the week involving the now infamous Thursday Night Football brawl that started with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph and Cleveland’s DE Myles Garrett and ended with 32 players getting slapped with fines and 3 suspensions.
Now the question for Sunday’s game are how will the Browns bounce back from the drama that unfolded and play without Garrett and DT Larry Ogunjobi?
The Browns’ victory over the Steelers in the most storied rivalry in the NFL was overshadowed by the last couple minutes of the game, but that should be a different story if Cleveland extends their win streak to 3 this week.
The 4-6 Browns aren’t home as they take on the 2-8 Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m., but that’s not stopping the Dawg Pound from taking out their frustrations in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns fans tailgating in Muni Lot for the first time since the infamous Thursday Night Football brawl have made a game out of an incident the NFL has not taken lightly.
Fans decked out in Browns gear hoisted a piñata of Pittsburgh’s QB Mason Rudolph to have other Browns fans whack it with a Steelers helmet, making a joke out of the act that got Cleveland’s DB Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.