Look out, the Cleveland Browns are having fun again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns had a reason to celebrate. That’s what makes their play today even more satisfying.
Yep, they’re diving in the Dawg Pound, crawling in the end zone and pumped up after big gains.
The team was off to a rough start early on but are picking up the pace for the second half of the schedule.
With a record of 4-6, the Browns are currently third in the AFC North.
The hope is to “win-out” the remainder of the games and fight for playoff contention.
Some first half notes
You probably already knew this, but sometimes you need a reminder. A lot of the attention has been on Odell Beckham’s production but Landry has been a top tier receiver for years...and he’s proving it.
Odell Beckham seems to be in a groove for the first time all season.
He scored for the first time in nine games in the first quarter on a 35-yard reception.
